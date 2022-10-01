Short Interest in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) Rises By 99.2%

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,400 shares, an increase of 99.2% from the August 31st total of 130,200 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.6 days.

SportsTek Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTK remained flat at $9.85 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.81. SportsTek Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $10.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SportsTek Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in SportsTek Acquisition by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 161,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in SportsTek Acquisition by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 599,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,207,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in SportsTek Acquisition by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 233,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

About SportsTek Acquisition

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses within the sports and related sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

