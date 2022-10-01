Short Interest in Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Drops By 19.0%

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the August 31st total of 75,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMMNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Siemens Healthineers from €71.00 ($72.45) to €64.00 ($65.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Siemens Healthineers from €67.00 ($68.37) to €66.00 ($67.35) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Siemens Healthineers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.03.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Siemens Healthineers Price Performance

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of $19.44 and a one year high of $38.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.53.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers ( OTCMKTS:SMMNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.