Short Interest in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Expands By 64.2%

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a growth of 64.2% from the August 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Price Performance

Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.46. 16,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,486. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $5.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.52.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

