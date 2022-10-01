Short Interest in SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) Grows By 43.6%

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,300 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the August 31st total of 82,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SciSparc

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SciSparc stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.87% of SciSparc at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SciSparc alerts:

SciSparc Stock Performance

Shares of SPRC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.84. 3,192,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,118,575. SciSparc has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $2.20.

SciSparc Company Profile

SciSparc Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome, obstructive sleep apnea, and Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; and SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and epilepsy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SciSparc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciSparc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.