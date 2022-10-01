Short Interest in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Rises By 26.9%

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the August 31st total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 19.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Root by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Root by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,719,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after acquiring an additional 498,681 shares in the last quarter. Ribbit Capital GP IV Ltd. acquired a new stake in Root in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,411,000. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Root in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,002,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Root in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Several research firms recently commented on ROOT. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Root from $6.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on Root to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Root from $54.00 to $25.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Root from $36.00 to $22.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Root to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Root presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.29.

Shares of ROOT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.88. 234,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,165. The company has a market cap of $111.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.03. Root has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average is $22.72.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($6.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($8.81) by $2.34. The business had revenue of $80.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.97 million. Root had a negative net margin of 115.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Root will post -23.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

