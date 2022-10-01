Short Interest in Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Rises By 32.7%

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the August 31st total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Repsol Stock Performance
Repsol stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.44. 213,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,506. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.71. Repsol has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $17.31. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.70.
Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. Repsol had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Repsol will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Repsol Company Profile
Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Repsol (REPYY)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.