Short Interest in Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Rises By 32.7%

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the August 31st total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Repsol Stock Performance

Repsol stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.44. 213,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,506. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.71. Repsol has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $17.31. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.70.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. Repsol had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Repsol will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Repsol Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on REPYY shares. BNP Paribas raised Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Repsol from €15.90 ($16.22) to €16.80 ($17.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Repsol from €17.50 ($17.86) to €16.50 ($16.84) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.90.

(Get Rating)

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

See Also

