Short Interest in Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Declines By 24.2%

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,253,400 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the August 31st total of 1,654,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,133.5 days.

Quebecor Price Performance

Shares of Quebecor stock remained flat at $18.51 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.33. Quebecor has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $26.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QBCRF shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$32.25 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. National Bank Financial raised Quebecor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, June 19th. Finally, National Bankshares raised Quebecor to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, June 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.05.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, wireline and mobile telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.

