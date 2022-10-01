Short Interest in PwrCor, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWCO) Decreases By 20.0%

PwrCor, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PwrCor Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PWCO remained flat at $0.07 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.09. PwrCor has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.13.

PwrCor Company Profile

PwrCor, Inc provides energy infrastructure and alternative energy solutions in the United States. The company manages infrastructure projects for commercial and institutional customers. Its projects include a combination of energy infrastructure components, including electrical power generation, steam production, or chilled water production projects, as well as the infrastructure to distribute these services.

