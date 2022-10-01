Short Interest in PwrCor, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWCO) Decreases By 20.0%

PwrCor, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
PwrCor Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:PWCO remained flat at $0.07 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.09. PwrCor has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.13.
PwrCor Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PwrCor (PWCO)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
Receive News & Ratings for PwrCor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PwrCor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.