Short Interest in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Drops By 16.6%

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the August 31st total of 3,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 778,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at PubMatic

In other news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $129,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,760.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PubMatic news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $96,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $129,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,210 shares in the company, valued at $65,760.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 225,519 shares of company stock valued at $4,469,381. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 37.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 368.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 42.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PubMatic Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of PubMatic to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of PubMatic to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PubMatic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Shares of PUBM stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.63. The stock had a trading volume of 645,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,977. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $862.60 million, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.66. PubMatic has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $43.65.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. PubMatic had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PubMatic will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

