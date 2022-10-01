Short Interest in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Drops By 16.6%

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the August 31st total of 3,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 778,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Insider Buying and Selling at PubMatic
In other news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $129,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,760.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PubMatic news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $96,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $129,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,210 shares in the company, valued at $65,760.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 225,519 shares of company stock valued at $4,469,381. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 37.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 368.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 42.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PubMatic Price Performance
Shares of PUBM stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.63. The stock had a trading volume of 645,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,977. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $862.60 million, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.66. PubMatic has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $43.65.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. PubMatic had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PubMatic will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.
About PubMatic
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PubMatic (PUBM)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.