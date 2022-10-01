Short Interest in Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) Expands By 41.5%

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the August 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Psychemedics stock. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the quarter. Cannell Capital LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Psychemedics worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

PMD remained flat at $6.45 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,111. Psychemedics has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $36.31 million, a PE ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Psychemedics’s payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, and PCP; amphetamines, including ecstasy, eve, and Adderall; opiates, such as heroin, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine; synthetic cannabinoids comprising K2, Spice, and Blaze; benzodiazepines consisting of Xanax, Valium, and Ativan; and nicotine and Fentanyl.

