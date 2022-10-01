Short Interest in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Increases By 23.7%

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,740,000 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the August 31st total of 4,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Insider Buying and Selling at Playa Hotels & Resorts
In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,814,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,317,318.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Playa Hotels & Resorts
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance
Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $221.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.01 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Playa Hotels & Resorts
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.