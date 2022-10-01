Short Interest in Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) Rises By 41.0%

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,200 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the August 31st total of 240,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Organovo Stock Down 4.2 %

Organovo stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.05. The stock had a trading volume of 11,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,530. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.14. Organovo has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $6.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.73.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

