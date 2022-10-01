Short Interest in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Grows By 44.7%

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the August 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of OVLY stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.52 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $147.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.86.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 26.56% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter.

Oak Valley Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This is an increase from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. Oak Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director Lynn Dickerson bought 1,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $34,218.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $251,274.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,083 shares of company stock worth $37,245. Corporate insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oak Valley Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 10.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 136,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,699 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 5.6% in the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 130,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 43,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

