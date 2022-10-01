Short Interest in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Declines By 16.9%

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 435,300 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the August 31st total of 524,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 470,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the second quarter worth $36,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 149.9% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 26,415 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the second quarter worth $100,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the second quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the second quarter worth $142,000.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $11.67. 899,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,409. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.68. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $17.96.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.