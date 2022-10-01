Short Interest in NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSPW) Grows By 110.0%

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSPW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 110.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of NLS Pharmaceutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NLS Pharmaceutics stock. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSPW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

NLS Pharmaceutics Stock Down 4.7 %

NLS Pharmaceutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,261. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.20. NLS Pharmaceutics has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.93.

