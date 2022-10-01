Short Interest in Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Increases By 41.4%

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the August 31st total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 769,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.35.

Get Nintendo alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nintendo

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Nintendo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Farmer Steven Patrick purchased a new stake in Nintendo during the 2nd quarter valued at $546,000. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in Nintendo by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Nintendo during the 1st quarter valued at $918,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nintendo by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 92,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after buying an additional 33,590 shares during the period. 0.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nintendo Stock Down 1.0 %

NTDOY stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,575. Nintendo has a 12 month low of $49.76 and a 12 month high of $68.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.30.

Nintendo shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, October 4th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, October 4th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, October 4th.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Nintendo had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 29.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nintendo will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nintendo

(Get Rating)

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.