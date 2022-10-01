Short Interest in MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Declines By 35.1%

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the August 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

MJ Trading Down 11.9 %

Shares of MJNE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 24,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,817. MJ has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

About MJ

MJ Holdings, Inc, a cannabis holding company, engages in cultivation management, asset, and infrastructure development business in Nevada. It is also involved in production of cannabis related products; and provision of management services, dispensaries, and consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

