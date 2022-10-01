Short Interest in Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Declines By 19.3%

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,238,600 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the August 31st total of 1,534,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 145.7 days.

Mitsubishi Electric Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MIELF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339. Mitsubishi Electric has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $14.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average of $10.61.

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion.

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

