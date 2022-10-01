Short Interest in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Increases By 70.6%

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a growth of 70.6% from the August 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Government Markets Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGF. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,912,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after buying an additional 1,272,394 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,309,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,630,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,260,000 after purchasing an additional 141,048 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,190,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 81,464 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 316,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 38,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Price Performance

MGF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.25. 618,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,216. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.57. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $4.34.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $0.0227 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

