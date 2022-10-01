Short Interest in Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF) Rises By 25.3%

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the August 31st total of 3,208,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 64.1 days.

Mercedes-Benz Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of MBGAF stock opened at $50.71 on Friday. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 1 year low of $49.94 and a 1 year high of $103.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from €90.00 ($91.84) to €80.00 ($81.63) in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mercedes-Benz Group from €89.00 ($90.82) to €90.00 ($91.84) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.43.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

