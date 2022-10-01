Short Interest in Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Drops By 26.3%

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the August 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MALJF remained flat at $5.03 during midday trading on Friday. 1,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907. Magellan Aerospace has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $8.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.34.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Magellan Aerospace from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine and structure components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, cases, bypass ducts, engine shafts, engine processes, engine materials, metallic honeycomb, filament winding, compressor components, turbine components, and afterburner components, as well as small and large wing components, landing gear, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, and nacelle exhaust systems.

