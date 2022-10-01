Short Interest in Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Increases By 66.7%

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 668,100 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 400,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,113.5 days.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LRCDF remained flat at $22.35 during midday trading on Friday. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $22.35 and a 12 month high of $35.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCDF. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Featured Stories

