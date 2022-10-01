Short Interest in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Declines By 20.2%

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the August 31st total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSTR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on L.B. Foster in a research note on Saturday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on L.B. Foster from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

L.B. Foster Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FSTR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.76. 13,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,465. L.B. Foster has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.50.

Insider Activity

L.B. Foster ( NASDAQ:FSTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $131.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO William M. Thalman bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $37,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,656.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 35,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 398,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 22,076 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of L.B. Foster during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.