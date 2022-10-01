Short Interest in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Grows By 24.0%

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KFFB. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 20,523 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kentucky First Federal Bancorp alerts:

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.53. The stock has a market cap of $58.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 0.32.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 210.54%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. The company accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.