Short Interest in JATT Acquisition Corp (NYSE:JATT) Rises By 20.0%

JATT Acquisition Corp (NYSE:JATT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of JATT Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JATT. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of JATT Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,848,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in JATT Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $496,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in JATT Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in JATT Acquisition by 55.6% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 82,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 29,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in JATT Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $539,000. 44.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JATT Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of JATT Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.05 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96. JATT Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $10.06.

JATT Acquisition Company Profile

JATT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the life sciences sector.

