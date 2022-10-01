Short Interest in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Rises By 40.6%

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,500 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the August 31st total of 131,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PIZ stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.28. 6,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,845. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $41.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.60.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 686.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at about $315,000.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

