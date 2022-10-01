Short Interest in International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Decreases By 23.5%

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the August 31st total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

International Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IPCFF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.01. 1,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,223. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83. International Petroleum has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $13.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on IPCFF shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on International Petroleum from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Petroleum from C$17.00 to C$18.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded International Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

International Petroleum Company Profile

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

