Short Interest in Hotel Chocolat Group plc (OTCMKTS:HCHOF) Expands By 75.0%

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (OTCMKTS:HCHOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the August 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Hotel Chocolat Group Stock Performance

Shares of HCHOF opened at $1.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.81. Hotel Chocolat Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

Get Hotel Chocolat Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Peel Hunt lowered Hotel Chocolat Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

About Hotel Chocolat Group

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Saint Lucia, the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as coffee drinks, cocoa alcohols, and beauty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.