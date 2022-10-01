Short Interest in Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS) Grows By 64.9%

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a growth of 64.9% from the August 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 342,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillstream BioPharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hillstream BioPharma stock. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 116,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned 1.02% of Hillstream BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hillstream BioPharma Price Performance

HILS stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,075. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.09. Hillstream BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $4.24.

About Hillstream BioPharma

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death (IMCD) for the treatment resistant cancers. The company's product candidate is HSB-1216, an IMCD inducer targeting solid tumors.

