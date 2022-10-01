Short Interest in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Drops By 63.8%

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 63.8% from the August 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:GER traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.00. 39,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,300. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $13.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.40.

Get Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund alerts:

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 38.6% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 13,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000.

(Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.