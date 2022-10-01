Short Interest in Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Increases By 59.9%

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a growth of 59.9% from the August 31st total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNGBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from SEK 435 to SEK 280 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Cheuvreux lowered Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from SEK 435 to SEK 280 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 344 to SEK 331 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.00.

Get Getinge AB (publ) alerts:

Getinge AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GNGBY traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,698. Getinge AB has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $48.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.15.

About Getinge AB (publ)

Getinge AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:GNGBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $678.71 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Getinge AB will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

Further Reading

