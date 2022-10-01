Short Interest in Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GIACW) Decreases By 62.5%

Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GIACW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gesher I Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gesher I Acquisition stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GIACW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Gesher I Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GIACW stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,858. Gesher I Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53.

