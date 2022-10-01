Short Interest in Fnac Darty SA (OTCMKTS:GRUPF) Declines By 24.4%

Fnac Darty SA (OTCMKTS:GRUPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the August 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Fnac Darty Price Performance

Shares of GRUPF remained flat at 66.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 66.00. Fnac Darty has a one year low of 46.08 and a one year high of 66.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GRUPF has been the topic of several research reports. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Fnac Darty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fnac Darty from €62.00 ($63.27) to €57.00 ($58.16) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

About Fnac Darty

Fnac Darty SA engages in the retail of entertainment and leisure products, consumer electronics, and domestic appliances in France and Switzerland, Belgium and Luxembourg, and the Iberian Peninsula. The company offers consumer electronics, including desktop computers, laptops, tablets, software, printers, e-readers, telephones and office products, and accessories, as well as various connected products; cameras and photography accessories; televisions and video accessories, such as DVD players, Blu-Ray players, and other accessories; and audio items and accessories comprising MP3 players, headphones, docking stations, and related accessories.

