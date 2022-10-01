Short Interest in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Decreases By 20.3%

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,430,000 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the August 31st total of 10,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FLEX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Flex in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th.

Get Flex alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 37,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $625,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 37,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $625,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 56,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $1,003,151.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,764,716.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,768 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,302 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Flex

Flex Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,202,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,214,000 after buying an additional 611,858 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Flex by 9.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,382,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,973 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Flex by 14.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,792,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,251 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Flex by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 13,746,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,996,000 after buying an additional 162,876 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Flex by 16.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,263,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,975,000 after buying an additional 1,866,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Flex stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.66. 4,434,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,275,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.73. Flex has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $19.63. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Flex had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flex will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Flex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.