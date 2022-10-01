Short Interest in Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) Increases By 75.9%

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 75.9% from the August 31st total of 8,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ever-Glory International Group in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ever-Glory International Group Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of EVK opened at $0.86 on Friday. Ever-Glory International Group has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 million, a PE ratio of 86.10 and a beta of -0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.31.

Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

