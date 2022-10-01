Short Interest in EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Drops By 16.1%

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the August 31st total of 85,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EDRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of EuroDry from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of EuroDry from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Get EuroDry alerts:

EuroDry Stock Performance

EDRY stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 22,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,159. The firm has a market cap of $38.79 million, a PE ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.55. EuroDry has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.33.

Institutional Trading of EuroDry

EuroDry ( NASDAQ:EDRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.60 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $20.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.77 million. EuroDry had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 60.70%. On average, analysts forecast that EuroDry will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of EuroDry by 40.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 16,533 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of EuroDry by 43.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EuroDry in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EuroDry in the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of EuroDry by 340.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

About EuroDry

(Get Rating)

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of ten drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Ultramax drybulk carrier, two Kamsarmax carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a cargo capacity of 726,555 deadweight tons.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EuroDry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroDry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.