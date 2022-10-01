Short Interest in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Declines By 25.9%

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,000 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the August 31st total of 454,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 485,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMCORE

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMKR. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of EMCORE by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of EMCORE by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on EMKR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of EMCORE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

EMCORE Trading Down 1.2 %

EMCORE Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:EMKR traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.67. 135,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,867. EMCORE has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $8.73. The firm has a market cap of $62.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as fiber optic gyros products that includes gyroscopes, inertial measurement units (IMU), and inertial navigation systems (INS), as well as QMEMS gyroscopes, accelerometers, IMUs, and INS products primarily for the aerospace and defense markets; and defense optoelectronics comprising optiva platform fiber optic transport systems and erbium doped fiber amplifiers, as well as ruggedized microwave flange-mount transmitters, receivers, and optical delay line products.

