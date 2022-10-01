Short Interest in Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Drops By 35.5%

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,400 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the August 31st total of 478,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.1 days.
Concordia Financial Group Stock Performance
CCRDF stock remained flat at $3.05 during midday trading on Friday. Concordia Financial Group has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $3.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.58.
Concordia Financial Group Company Profile
