Short Interest in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Declines By 63.0%

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decrease of 63.0% from the August 31st total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Trading Up 1.5 %

GLV traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $6.65. The company had a trading volume of 45,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,844. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $11.74.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.0906 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 44,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $492,000.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

