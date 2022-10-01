Short Interest in CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFFHF) Drops By 28.3%

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFFHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,976,500 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the August 31st total of 39,000,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

CIFI Holdings (Group) Price Performance

Shares of CIFI Holdings (Group) stock remained flat at 0.33 on Friday. CIFI Holdings has a 1 year low of 0.33 and a 1 year high of 0.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFFHF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DBS Vickers downgraded CIFI Holdings (Group) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded CIFI Holdings (Group) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CIFI Holdings (Group) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

About CIFI Holdings (Group)

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co Ltd., an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages properties in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Sales of Properties and Other Property Related Services; Property Investment; and Property Management and Other Services segments.

See Also

