Short Interest in Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Declines By 31.3%

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 858,200 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the August 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 492,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, Dawson James downgraded Check-Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

NASDAQ:CHEK remained flat at $0.29 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,325. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.35. Check-Cap has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.31. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.31.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Check-Cap stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check-Cap Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CHEK Get Rating ) by 363.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,207 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.23% of Check-Cap worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

