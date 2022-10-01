Short Interest in Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Declines By 31.3%

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 858,200 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the August 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 492,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Separately, Dawson James downgraded Check-Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th.
NASDAQ:CHEK remained flat at $0.29 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,325. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.35. Check-Cap has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.31. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.31.
Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.
