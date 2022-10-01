Short Interest in BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) Increases By 18.4%

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the August 31st total of 1,630,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKSY. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 10.6% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,309,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 125,433 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 35.3% in the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 273,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 71,209 shares in the last quarter. 14.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on BlackSky Technology in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

BlackSky Technology Price Performance

About BlackSky Technology

BKSY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.50. 762,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,730. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. BlackSky Technology has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $11.48.

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds.

