Short Interest in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Drops By 20.4%

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the August 31st total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Price Performance

MUA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.27. 86,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,768. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average of $12.00.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 11.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

