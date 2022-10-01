Short Interest in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Drops By 20.4%

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the August 31st total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Price Performance
MUA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.27. 86,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,768. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average of $12.00.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniAssets Fund
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
