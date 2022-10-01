Short Interest in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Rises By 22.0%

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the August 31st total of 2,550,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 690,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK traded down $13.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $550.28. The stock had a trading volume of 851,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,059. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $666.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $661.01. The firm has a market cap of $82.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.23. BlackRock has a one year low of $549.56 and a one year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.46.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,357,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 88,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 82,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000,000 after acquiring an additional 42,876 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

