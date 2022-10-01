Short Interest in Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) Increases By 135.0%

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2022

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIYGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 135.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

BZQIY stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.59. 1,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,019. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $9.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average is $7.58.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Limited provides communications services to business and private customers in Israel. It operates in four segments: Fixed-line Domestic Communication; Cellular Communication; Internet, International Communications, and NEP Services and ICT Solutions; and Multi-channel Television.

