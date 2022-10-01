Short Interest in Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYYLF) Expands By 66.7%

Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYYLF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Ayala Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AYYLF traded down 2.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 10.84. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300. Ayala has a 1-year low of 10.75 and a 1-year high of 13.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 12.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ayala from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

About Ayala

Ayala Corporation engages in the real estate and hotel businesses in the Philippines and internationally. Its Real Estate and Hotels segment develops, constructs, leases, and sells residential and commercial communities; manages land bank; operates hotels, cinema, and theaters; and provides construction and property management services.

Further Reading

