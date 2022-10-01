Short Interest in Astika Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASKH) Increases By 42.9%

Astika Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASKH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Astika Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ASKH remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,758. Astika has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.
About Astika
