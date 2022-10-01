Short Interest in Astika Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASKH) Increases By 42.9%

Astika Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASKH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Astika Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ASKH remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,758. Astika has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.

Get Astika alerts:

About Astika

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Astika Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on various strategic acquisitions in the textile, service, agriculture, and industrial sectors in Asia and New Zealand. Previously, it operated in the music industry. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Auckland, New Zealand.

Receive News & Ratings for Astika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.