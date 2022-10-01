Short Interest in ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Rises By 22.9%

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,251,300 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the August 31st total of 1,018,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12,513.0 days.
ASICS Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ASCCF remained flat at $17.07 during trading on Friday. ASICS has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.50 and its 200-day moving average is $18.00.
ASICS Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ASICS (ASCCF)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
Receive News & Ratings for ASICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.