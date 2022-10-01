Short Interest in ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Rises By 22.9%

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,251,300 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the August 31st total of 1,018,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12,513.0 days.

ASICS Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ASCCF remained flat at $17.07 during trading on Friday. ASICS has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.50 and its 200-day moving average is $18.00.

ASICS Company Profile

ASICS Corporation manufactures and sells sports goods in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Oceania, Southeast and South Asia, and internationally. It offers sports shoes, apparel, and equipment. The company sells its products under the ASICS, ASICSTIGER, and Onitsuka Tiger brands through 989 retail stores, as well as through online.

