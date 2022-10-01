Short Interest in AO World plc (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Grows By 31.4%

AO World plc (OTCMKTS:AOWDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the August 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several brokerages have commented on AOWDF. Panmure Gordon cut shares of AO World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AO World from GBX 40 ($0.48) to GBX 35 ($0.42) in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AO World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Shares of AOWDF stock remained flat at $2.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05. AO World has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $3.27.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company also provides logistics and transport services.

