Short Interest in Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Expands By 20.5%

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 474,500 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the August 31st total of 393,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 677.9 days.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of APYRF traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.88. The stock had a trading volume of 174 shares, compared to its average volume of 665. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $38.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average of $28.77.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on APYRF. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$39.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.25 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$36.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.